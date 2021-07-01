Caravans hit the fast lane

A Knaus Tabbert camper van is seen in Jandelsbrunn, Germany, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Caravans are enjoying a rare moment in the sun. Shares in Trigano (TRIA.PA) jumped 8% to a record high on Thursday, valuing the French maker of motorhomes at more than 3.5 billion euros. Powered by the opening of domestic tourism but continued curbs on international travel, sales of Trigano’s leisure vehicles – including its leading Caravelair line – jumped 139% year-on-year from March to May. More importantly, turnover was up more than a quarter against the same period in 2019, before the pandemic struck.

Interestingly, the Covid-19 slipstream is not carrying everyone in its wake. Shares in smaller German rival Knaus Tabbert (KTAG.DE) have gained just 14% since their underwhelming initial public offering last September. Analysts expect its sales to grow by 19% this year, according to Refinitiv, well below the 25% increase they had pencilled in for Trigano before Thursday’s results. With 224 million euros of net cash on its balance sheet, the French group can accelerate away from its rivals. (By Ed Cropley)

