Breakingviews
Caravans hit the fast lane
LONDON, July 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Caravans are enjoying a rare moment in the sun. Shares in Trigano (TRIA.PA) jumped 8% to a record high on Thursday, valuing the French maker of motorhomes at more than 3.5 billion euros. Powered by the opening of domestic tourism but continued curbs on international travel, sales of Trigano’s leisure vehicles – including its leading Caravelair line – jumped 139% year-on-year from March to May. More importantly, turnover was up more than a quarter against the same period in 2019, before the pandemic struck.
Interestingly, the Covid-19 slipstream is not carrying everyone in its wake. Shares in smaller German rival Knaus Tabbert (KTAG.DE) have gained just 14% since their underwhelming initial public offering last September. Analysts expect its sales to grow by 19% this year, according to Refinitiv, well below the 25% increase they had pencilled in for Trigano before Thursday’s results. With 224 million euros of net cash on its balance sheet, the French group can accelerate away from its rivals. (By Ed Cropley)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Luxury travel SPAC deal takes subs to next level read more
Didi debut hands tip to Uber read more
Space SPAC stumble read more
Long live Houston-based drillers read more
Testmaker’s activist spat risks M&A rerun read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.