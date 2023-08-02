The logo for Carlyle is seen at the company’s offices in New York City, U.S., June 28, 2022. Picture taken June 28, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Private equity veteran Carlyle (CG.O) is behind the buyout times. Although its second-quarter finances imply more dealmaking resilience than at Blackstone (BX.N), they also make clearer the pressure newish boss Harvey Schwartz is under to reap more of the steady revenue that public-market investors covet.

Carlyle and Blackstone kicked off the latest results season at opposite ends of the valuation spectrum. Carlyle trades at about 10 times expected earnings for 2023, according to Refinitiv, the lowest among major peers. Its larger rival led by Steve Schwarzman, which is now managing more than $1 trillion, fetches twice that multiple.

And yet, Carlyle’s primary business of doing deals held up relatively better: Proceeds from asset sales declined 36%, versus an 82% slump at Blackstone. It wasn’t enough to prevent a 9% tumble for Carlyle’s shares on Wednesday.

At issue: coveted management fees. Carlyle’s are slipping, while Blackstone’s are growing. With fundraising down, Carlyle’s deal nous has yet to attract a deluge of fee-earning assets. The situation starkly informs the challenge ahead of Schwartz, who after six months on the job is due to unveil his strategic plan soon. Investors aren’t the only ones watching closely. With earnings derived from fees sagging, Schwartz already has vowed to scrutinize growing compensation expenses. (By Jonathan Guilford)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Klein's UK SPAC deal is more swan song than encore read more

Coca-Cola bottler bulks up challenged empire read more

Uber drives further up the road to redemption read more

Aston Martin flips from cash-guzzler to carmaker read more

Japan market rally fails to mask Nomura’s woes read more

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Sharon Lam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.