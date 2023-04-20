













LONDON, April 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Electric-car makers’ seemingly smooth road may soon be littered with potholes. On Thursday, the near 10 billion euro carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) appeared to have finally turned a corner after a painful pandemic. The French company, led by CEO Luca de Meo, grew revenue by 30% in the first quarter to 11.5 billion euros, above analysts’ consensus. Electric vehicle demand pushed Renault’s order book to record levels, while de Meo was able to drive prices up in the three months ending March 31.

That pricing power, however, may not last. On Wednesday, Tesla (TSLA.O) founder Elon Musk vowed to prioritise sales growth over profit, triggering an 8% share slide at Renault on Thursday morning and a 3% drop at rivals like Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and BMW (BMWG.DE). A Tesla-induced price war would be particularly painful for European carmakers like Renault, which is forecast to record an abysmal operating margin of around 6% this year, Refinitiv data show. With an expected margin of 13%, Tesla has more fat to burn through. Renault finance chief Thierry Piéton reckons his company will not have to dramatically slash prices. But if Musk’s plan works and he hoovers up market share, Renault and its peers may have no choice. The party for European EV carmakers could be over just as it started. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

EQT tries tricky private-market fundraising puzzle read more

Rice, not tech, wars may be next global worry

Allianz picks acceptable time to quit N26 read more

Worldline seeks to crack tough French payments nut read more

Fox is not out of the woods yet read more

Editing by Lisa Jucca and Streisand Neto











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.