













HONG KONG, March 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cathay Pacific (0293.HK) may be a high-flying reminder of the Asian finance hub’s pandemic-induced isolation for longer than anyone wants.

The bureaucracy is championing the city’s reopening. New boss Ronald Lam wants the $6.2 billion airline to hit 70% of pre-pandemic passenger capacity by the end of December and is targeting a full recovery next year. It is halfway there: residents are taking holidays and visiting executives are back. It promises a swift reversal on a HK$6.5 billion ($834 million) net loss for 2022 Cathay reported on Wednesday.

Yet the carrier part-owned by Air China (601111.SS), (0753.HK) may find it hard to recruit enough staff to support its targets. Lam plans to hire 3,000 across the group by the end of 2023. Former flight attendants who’ve set up their own businesses will need to be persuaded to return to base salaries as low as HK$9,100 ($1,146) a month in one of the world’s most expensive cities. Unsurprisingly, the airline’s flight attendants union, which represents around 3,000 members, is demanding higher wages and improved roster arrangements.

The high level of employee attrition is easing but the big test will be if Cathay can hold it down. Total staff at the group decreased by 400 to 21,200 by December 2022 despite a big recruitment drive that started in mid-2021 and despite hiring some 2,000 people last year. While Cathay’s Cadet program - which trains potential pilots – is schooling a record number, winning back more experienced hands looks particularly tough.

Captains and First Officers quit the airline in droves after pay cuts and being forced to endure near perpetual quarantine thanks to the city’s now-abandoned draconian quarantine rules for aircrew. The company has close to 2,405 pilots, roughly 63% of pre-pandemic numbers, according to a survey conducted in March by the Hong Kong Aircrew Officers Association and seen by Breakingviews. Investors are not encouraged, and sold shares down 3.6% on Thursday.

Offering higher salaries would be an obvious fix but tough for an airline yet to return to profit. The enterprise is worth 16% less than before the pandemic and its market value is up 7%, logging just a fifth of the gains by rival Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI). Rightly or wrongly, the strength of a carrier is often seen as underpinning the strength of its home hub. That makes Cathay’s people problem Hong Kong’s too.

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific on March 8 reported an annual loss of HK$6.5 billion ($834 million) for 2022, from HK$5.5 billion the previous year.

“By the end of March, as a Group, we will be operating approximately 50% of pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity and serving more than 70 destinations. This will increase to 70% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2023, covering more than 80 destinations. And we aim to restore capacity fully to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024,” Chairman Patrick Healy said at a media briefing.

Cathay Pacific carried 1.03 million passengers in January 2023, up from 24,699 last year.

