HONG KONG, Aug 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - If Elon Musk were to lose a key lieutenant who also happened to be a Tesla (TSLA.O) director and the company’s second-largest shareholder, investors might well panic.

But on Tuesday shareholders of $194 billion Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) (300750.SZ), the world’s largest battery maker, barely blinked at news read more that Vice Chair Huang Shilin was to resign and may well sell some or all of his 11% stake, worth roughly $20 billion. The announcement was part of a broader reshuffle that installed founder Robin Zeng as general manager – effectively chief executive. That’s a governance no-no, as he is already the Chinese group’s chairman. Yet CATL’s Shenzhen-listed shares fell a little over 2% in morning trade, roughly in line with the local benchmark index.

Such confidence is remarkable given the timing. The shakeup of the senior ranks allows mere months for the dust to settle before CATL embarks on another momentous change. Having made his name and his fortune in China, Zeng wants to open a plant in Germany by the end of the year. Last month, he also revealed an agreement to build a factory in the United States. The company must navigate this new territory to be closer to international clients; Korean rivals such as LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) and SK Innovation (096770.KS) have already established a manufacturing base outside Asia.

Yet shareholders have good reason to give Zeng and his business their support. Since CATL’s listing in 2018, its shares have powered up by nearly 2,000%, making it an even better bet on vehicle electrification than Tesla’s 1,300% gain. By hoovering up around a third of global market share for auto batteries just as demand for the technology takes off at home and abroad, CATL has established a decent lead on its competitors. The mounting cost of raw materials ought to make its scale an even more formidable advantage.

Moreover, Zeng’s role as general manager is intended to be temporary: he will step down at the end of the current board term, according to Monday’s filing. That should allay any concerns that he might hog his dual role for the longer term, as Musk did until U.S. regulators forced him to step down as chair in 2018 after he claimed to have “funding secured” to take Tesla private. Any share sale by Huang will be well-flagged, too – he must give at least six month’s notice, per the 2018 prospectus.

It’s not the best time for CATL to play board games, but if Zeng can keep plans for global domination on track, investors will indulge him.

CONTEXT NEWS

Chinese battery maker CATL’s vice chairman and deputy general manager, Huang Shilin, has resigned to explore business opportunities elsewhere, the company announced on Aug. 1.

The departure of Huang comes amid a broader reshuffle in which Chairman Zeng Yuqun is taking over the general manager role from Zhou Jia, who has been appointed as vice chairman, according to the filing. Zeng will hold the additional role until the end of the current board’s .

Shares in CATL were down 2.1% by 11:15 a.m. (GMT 0315) on Aug. 2.

