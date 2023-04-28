













LONDON, April 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cellnex's (CLNX.MC) decision to pick former Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) CEO Marco Patuano as its new boss increases the odds of seeing the 27 billion euro mobile phone tower operator returning to the M&A negotiating table – as a seller. The appointment ends months of boardroom infighting that culminated with the departure of former Chairman Bertrand Kan on April 4. Patuano has the backing of activist fund TCI and Italy's Benetton family, Cellnex's largest investors with an overall 17.6% stake, and they want a radical shakeup to cut debt and revamp the company's battered stock. A modest 0.8% share price rise on Friday signals investors may agree.

The 58-year-old Italian already chaired Cellnex once, between 2018 and 2019. He is a former CEO of the Benettons' holding company Edizione and previously led Telecom Italia between 2013 and 2016. His track record of carving out the former monopoly's mobile tower business INWIT may be significant. To cut the Catalan group's 17 billion euros of net debt, Patuano could implement a disposal programme and dismantle an empire that has been built on some 40 acquisitions since it was listed in Madrid in 2015.

But while tackling the company's turnaround, Patuano may also be lured into takeover negotiations with heavyweight investors as industry consolidation is underway. The likes of Brookfield (BN.TO), KKR (KKR.N) and American Tower (AMT.N) have secured a slice of Europe's lucrative telecom infrastructure industry and are keen to expand their positions. For Patuano the question of a breakup may soon be on the agenda. Given both TCI and the Benettons’ motivations look largely financial, Patuano’s tenure may not last long. (By Pamela Barbaglia)

