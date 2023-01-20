













LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A week after founder Tobias Martinez resigned from his chief executive role, Cellnex (CLNX.MC) could also lose its shareholders. According to Spanish newspaper Okdiario, the 25 billion euros European phone tower operator may become the target of a joint takeover by U.S. rival American Tower (AMT.N) and Canadian fund Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.TO).

Cellnex shares jumped nearly 9% on the report. But the gains don’t reflect a possible acquisition premium, usually around 30%. That may be because the M&A approach would come at an unusual time: Cellnex launched just two months ago a plan to regain investment grade by focusing on organic growth. Meanwhile the departure of Martinez was expected to herald a return to sobriety in a sector where low interest rates and high leverage boosted consolidation.

In the age of higher interest rates, it may be time for the former predator to become prey. American Tower has already a presence in Europe, although minimal. Okdiario hints that Cellnex’s main shareholders, led by Italy’s Benetton family with an 8% stake, are inclined to sell. At 21 times its 2023 EBITDA multiple, the Spanish-listed group is cheaper than the 24 commanded by smaller and less-leveraged competitor Vantage Towers (VTWRn.DE), the German-listed arm of Vodafone (VOD.L). Everything has a price, but the high premium needed to convince shareholders to change tack amid a strategic pivot could be hard to justify. (By Pierre Briancon)

