













LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Central bankers spent the decade after 2008 worrying about deflation. Now they are once again trying to stop prices from rising too quickly. The Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and others are determined to limit annual price increases to around 2%, in line with their targets. Stubborn inflation may force them to shift the goalposts.

Most developed-world central banks define price stability as a 2% annual increase: low enough for most people not to notice while leaving wiggle room before damaging deflation sets in. After the 2008 financial crisis, economists worried the targets were discouraging authorities from launching aggressive economic stimulus. In 2010 International Monetary Fund economists argued a higher target would give central banks more firepower when battling a slump.

Today, monetary authorities are facing price increases they have not experienced since the early 1980s. Inflation in the euro zone was five times the ECB’s target in November. In the United States the increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred measure, has been 6% or higher for almost a year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde say they are determined to restore price stability. Yet while inflation was under control for several decades, their record of hitting the 2% target is mixed. Take the Fed: During the 1990s, PCE inflation was at or below 2% in just 49 out of 120 months. Between 2000 and the beginning of 2010, monthly inflation met the Fed’s goal just over a third of the time.

These figures suggest it would make more sense for central banks to set a higher target range for inflation, allowing them to tolerate annual increases of 3% or 4%. A recent study of internet searches and social media from the Global Labour Organization suggests most people don’t worry about inflation until it gets close to 4%. A revised target would also allow central banks to accommodate longer-term inflationary pressures, such as trade frictions, shrinking working-age populations, and climate change.

Central bankers say switching targets would damage the credibility of their commitment to get prices under control, while any new goal would be suspect. However, prices are hardly coming down quickly. All members of the Fed’s Open Market Committee expect inflation will still be above 2% in 2024. A prolonged period of missing the target also erodes credibility. Even if they avoid saying so, central bankers will soon need to start shifting the inflationary goalposts.

The U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 6.0% year-on-year in October, the smallest annual gain since December 2021, according to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Dec. 1.

The so-called core PCE index, which excludes volatile food and energy components, rose 5.0% on a year-on-year basis.

Inflation in the euro area is expected to be 10.0% in November, down from 10.6% in October, according to estimates by Eurostat released on Nov. 30.

