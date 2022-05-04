The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is seen on the company building in Belfort, France, October 19, 2019.

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - General Electric (GE.N) investors are pretending to be angry about executive pay. Only two-thirds of them voted to support the company’s executive compensation package at its annual meeting on May 4. That’s better than the 42% who voted in favor last year, but below the average of 87% at companies tracked by Proxy Monitor.

The disgruntlement may seem harsh. Chief Executive Larry Culp just took a $10 million pay cut read more , and recently bought $5 million of GE stock. Even so, the $22 million he took home last year is high considering GE stock has fallen 20% during his tenure read more . Culp can still bag $124 million if he returns the shares to where they were six months ago and keeps them there.

Culp’s position, and his pay, is safe. The non-binding vote contrasts with shareholders effortlessly reelecting GE’s directors – an area where they have real agency. For a struggling company, an overpaid chief executive is better than none at all. (By John Foley)

