













LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The global pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exposed the difficulty of making predictions. Forecasting the coming year is even more fraught than usual. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss some scenarios that may play out in the next 12 months.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @peter_tl on Twitter

loading

Editing by Katrina Hamlin











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.