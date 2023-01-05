The challenges of being prepared for 2023: podcast
LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The global pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exposed the difficulty of making predictions. Forecasting the coming year is even more fraught than usual. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss some scenarios that may play out in the next 12 months.
Follow @peter_tl on Twitter
Editing by Katrina Hamlin
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.