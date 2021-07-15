Chancellor: Robinhood is more sheriff than rebel

The Robinhood logo is seen an illustration taken July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Robin Hood was a rebel against tyranny who led a revolt of the oppressed, according to medieval legend. Robinhood Markets (HOOD.O), the app-based stockbroker preparing to go public, also presents itself in Lincoln green livery and claims to be on a mission to “democratise finance for all”. Yet the company more closely resembles Robin Hood’s nemesis, the Sheriff of Nottingham. Its business model of taking from the poor to give to the rich might thrive during bubble times, but it isn’t sustainable.

“We are all investors,” Robinhood’s initial stock offering prospectus proclaims. The company seeking a $40 billion valuation boasts that it provides access to “one of the greatest sources of wealth creation in the world” – the U.S. stock market. More than half of Robinhood’s 18 million customers never owned a stock before. The Silicon Valley-based firm has disrupted the traditional brokerage business by “obliterating” commissions on equity and options trades and allowing customers to own fractional shares. Clients can buy into IPOs, including its own. “We believe we are meaningfully expanding the size of the defined market – bringing in participants who would otherwise not be involved in the financial system,” the company writes.

What’s not to like? Well, quite a lot. Robinhood claims that most of its customers are buy-and-hold investors. That may be true, but, as is the case with Las Vegas casino operators, the bulk of revenue comes from a small fraction of inveterate traders. In fact, the app resembles a cross between an electronic gaming machine and a social network. When a share price changes, digits spin. Emoji-filled notifications are pushed out to clients, informing them of share price gains. As in Vegas, Robinhood’s aim is to maximise time on device.

The company has been remarkably successful in this respect. The IPO prospectus boasts that last year those who visited the app on any particular day did so on average nearly seven times during that day. Last December, the Massachusetts securities regulator accused Robinhood of enticing customers to repeatedly use its app and targeting young customers with little or no investment experience. Massachusetts alleges that Robinhood is guilty of “gamification” – the “application of typical elements of game play to other activities.” Clients are lured in with the promise of free stock. The firm’s marketing resembles a pyramid scheme with existing customers earning up to $500 a year for referring others to join.

As for buy-and-hold investing, Robinhood is best known as the favourite venue to trade “meme stocks” such as Tesla (TSLA.O) and Sundial Growers (SNDL.O), a Canadian cannabis producer. Cryptocurrencies are a rapidly growing business line, with a large chunk of sales derived from trading in dogecoin, the crypto that originated as a spoof. Just as subprime mortgages expanded the U.S. real estate market before 2008, so Robinhood is bringing stock market leverage to the masses. Margin loans can be had for just 2.5%. Clients can also trade options without commissions.

Robinhood has adopted many of Silicon Valley’s bad habits, such as supervoting shares, bespoke financial statements that don’t meet generally accepted accounting principles and limited public disclosures (as an “emerging growth company”). Executives enjoy lavish options grants. Yet for all its claims to be disrupting finance, Robinhood is much closer to Wall Street than its clients may believe.

Last year, the company earned nearly $100 million from lending clients’ shares to short sellers. The bulk of revenues derives from another Wall Street source, namely cash commissions from market-makers for information about customers’ trades. So-called payments for order flow represented 81% of the first quarter’s top line. One market-maker, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Securities, paid Robinhood more than $300 million last year, accounting for more than a third of total revenue.

The order flow of retail investors is so valuable because, on balance, individual investors play a losing hand. Research suggests that they underperform by trading excessively – a finding that holds true both before and after trading costs. They also hold undiversified portfolios and acquire speculative stocks that are touted in the media, especially with those with lottery-style payoffs. In general, men have worse investment results than women. Robinhood’s overwhelming male clientele ticks all the boxes.

This means that financial firms can earn large profits by trading against retail investors – selling what they buy and buying what they sell. By flogging its order flow to savvy financiers like Griffin, Robinhood resembles the Sheriff of Nottingham rather than its eponym. Last year, Griffin’s personal fortune more than doubled, some small portion of this gain derived from his arrangement with Robinhood.

We have been here before. Claims to be democratising finance are a common feature of speculative bubbles – along with the widespread use of leverage, the arrival of inexperienced investors and a frenzy for the latest technologies. In the 1920s, investment trusts were touted for taking Wall Street to Main Street. General Motors (GM.N) and the Radio Corporation of America were the meme stocks of that era. John Raskob, GM’s founder, famously proclaimed that “everybody ought to be rich”. Margin loans were at an all-time high. But when the crash came, both leveraged investment trusts and individual investors went down the sink.

Robinhood brings to mind E*Trade, the online discount broker which briefly flourished during the dot-com bubble. In 1999 and early 2000, day-trading was all the rage and E*Trade rapidly expanded its client base. Its share price rose sixfold. But customer growth screeched to a halt after the bubble burst, and E*Trade’s share price later fell by 99%.

At least E*Trade survived the fallout. Whether Robinhood will be so fortunate is another matter. Its clients are currently sitting on large paper gains. The firm’s greatest risk is not that interest rates will rise or that the market will sink, wiping out those speculative profits. Rather, it’s that one day Robinhood’s users wake up believing that the company isn’t serving their interests but serving them up to Wall Street instead. At that point, the people’s revolt could really begin.

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Editing by Rob Cox, Amanda Gomez and Oliver Taslic