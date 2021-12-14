Chanel’s CEO pick is sign it will shun the bourse
LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chanel has nabbed Unilever (ULVR.L) human resources chief Leena Nair as its new chief executive read more . Adding a consumer-goods specialist to join Chief Financial Officer Philippe Blondiaux, who came from Nestlé (NESN.S), shows how important cheaper items like makeup and skincare are to Coco Chanel’s famous French brand. Having been born in India and driven Unilever’s initiatives to create a “gender-balanced world”, she delivers diversity in two important senses.
The other big question is how long the maker of two-tone slingbacks remains in private hands. Chanel recently started publishing financial accounts and even details of its carbon emissions, driving speculation it was preparing a listing. That would be a big deal. Luxury rival Hermès International (HRMS.PA) trades at 43 times trailing EBITDA. By that measure, Chanel could be worth $111 billion. Nair’s lack of experience as public-company CEO suggests a listing is not to be. Investment bankers will be crying into their quilted handbags. (By Dasha Afanasieva)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
German deal puts high price on Silver Lake network read more
Patent blow leaves AutoStore bloodied in robot war read more
Mr Big is smallest of Peloton’s problems read more
Pfizer’s cure for post-Covid read more
UBS’s French tax defeat tastes surprisingly sweet read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.