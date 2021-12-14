Chanel’s CEO pick is sign it will shun the bourse

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chanel has nabbed Unilever (ULVR.L) human resources chief Leena Nair as its new chief executive read more . Adding a consumer-goods specialist to join Chief Financial Officer Philippe Blondiaux, who came from Nestlé (NESN.S), shows how important cheaper items like makeup and skincare are to Coco Chanel’s famous French brand. Having been born in India and driven Unilever’s initiatives to create a “gender-balanced world”, she delivers diversity in two important senses.

The other big question is how long the maker of two-tone slingbacks remains in private hands. Chanel recently started publishing financial accounts and even details of its carbon emissions, driving speculation it was preparing a listing. That would be a big deal. Luxury rival Hermès International (HRMS.PA) trades at 43 times trailing EBITDA. By that measure, Chanel could be worth $111 billion. Nair’s lack of experience as public-company CEO suggests a listing is not to be. Investment bankers will be crying into their quilted handbags. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

German deal puts high price on Silver Lake network read more

Patent blow leaves AutoStore bloodied in robot war read more

Mr Big is smallest of Peloton’s problems read more

Pfizer’s cure for post-Covid read more

UBS’s French tax defeat tastes surprisingly sweet read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Editing by Ed Cropley and Karen Kwok