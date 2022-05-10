LONDON, May 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tayyip Erdogan’s latest inflation gambit will do more harm than good. The Turkish president on Monday announced read more plans to curb growth in house prices after an index suggested they doubled over the last year read more . Construction firms will get three years of cheap credit for housing projects provided they hold prices for a year. That could help. However, Erdogan also promised cheap loans to some house buyers. Annualised, the 11% rate on offer is well below the central bank’s worryingly low 14% benchmark lending rate.

The handouts are odd given the role played by cheap credit in Turkey’s current monetary mess. Inflation hit 70% read more in April after a series of rate cuts instigated by Erdogan. U.S. monetary tightening has put further pressure on the lira, which is now trading at 15 to the dollar, tracking back towards December’s peak of 18. That weakness will stoke inflation. Cheap home loans just make matters worse. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

