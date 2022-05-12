Chelsea’s generous buyer, U.S. inflation pain: podcast

By
1 minute read

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 20, 2022. General view outside the stadium before the match. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Roman Abramovich is selling the soccer team to a group led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly for $3 bln. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss the chunky valuation and the owner’s spending plans. Also, high prices are hitting the rich as well as the poor.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Editing by Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.