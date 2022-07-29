NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chevron (CVX.N) has kept its pledge to be a disciplined investor in the face of oil prices exceeding $100 a barrel. Now, with cash piling up, it can ramp up its rewards to shareholders. On Friday, the $300 billion oil producer said it churned out nearly $14 billion of cash flow from operations in the second quarter, four times as much as the same quarter last year. After increasing buyback plans in March to as much as $10 billion, on Friday it upped that number again by 50%.

Chevron produced nearly $17 billion of free cash flow in the first half of the year, and analysts expect it to turn out even more than that in the second half. Yet enough of that cash is already earmarked for other things read more . The company’s 2022 capital expenditure target of $15 billion is about twice as high as in 2021. And in the past six months, it has also cut net debt nearly in half, to $14 billion.

Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), whose market capitalization is roughly a third larger, has a buyback plan twice as big. Since the start of the year, both companies’ stock prices have strongly outperformed the S&P 500 Index, but Exxon’s has returned 57% while Chevron's roughly 40%. Chevron can help close the gap by rewarding shareholders even more. (By Robert Cyran)

