













NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chevron’s (CVX.N) focus on the near term under Chief Executive Mike Wirth is serving it just fine. That helps explain why the $330 billion oil giant is considering extending his contract beyond mandatory retirement age, according to the Wall Street Journal. Such a move would suggest Chevron doesn’t plan to pivot beyond fossil fuels anytime soon. But it may not have to. Deals are on the horizon, and Wirth is in a position to do them.

Wirth faces mandatory retirement in 2025 when he turns 65, a stipulation that was in place when the company appointed him to be CEO in 2018. Such tools are typically used to deal with the risk of the leader developing health issues or eventually entrenching themselves. More recently, though, companies have become more comfortable with age. The average CEO in the S&P 500 Index (.SPX) was 58.5 according to consultancy Spencer Stuart in 2022, up from 55 in 2005.

Based on performance, Wirth has done a fine job. Chevron's operating margin last year was 18%, the highest in four decades, and the firm earned a record $35 billion. High oil prices have helped, but Wirth has shown discipline, too. Chevron bowed out of the 2019 bidding war for Anadarko Petroleum, even walking away with a $1 billion break fee after Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N) splashed out $38 billion. A year later, after oil prices had fallen by a third, Wirth launched a deal to buy Noble Energy on the cheap.

Even with prices climbing more recently, Wirth has maintained discipline. Chevron announced a $75 billion buyback program in January – that’s money that could have been used to drill more oil. Total shareholder return over the past five years has been 89%, according to Datastream. That’s not quite as good as Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), but better than Occidental, BP (BP.L), Shell (SHEL.L) and the S&P 500 Index.

A focus on short-term efficiency and returning capital can carry long-term risks. Wirth could be forgoing future growth, and the energy business is in the midst of a massive secular overhaul, as companies invest in new forms of power.

Yet the particulars of the industry make Wirth’s proclivities more of a benefit than a risk for now. Oil demand is peaking, and may soon decline according to rival BP. If so, oil companies will be well served by executives who can squeeze additional pennies out of existing production, while buying potentially available rivals when they are cheap. In that context, Wirth is well-positioned. With Chevron’s stock price at 11 times estimated earnings for next year according to Refinitiv, about twice as high as big European rivals, he’s playing a game to be the last person standing.

Chevron’s board of directors is considering waiving the mandatory retirement age for Chief Executive Mike Wirth, who will turn 65 in 2025, according to the Wall Street Journal. Wirth became CEO and chairman of the American oil company in 2018.

