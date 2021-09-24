China ban shows crypto cons and a pro

Chinese flags are seen among representations of Bitcoin, Dash, Ripple, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies in this illustration picture taken June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Chinese Communist Party is no fan of cryptocurrencies. Ten regulators have piled on in the People’s Republic read more , explicitly declaring all crypto activity to be illegal. It underlines the shortcomings of the asset class, but also – unintentionally – some of its appeal.

Beijing’s ongoing crackdown is partly about curtailing capital flight via digital assets read more , perhaps a heightened risk right now because of worries about losses at property group China Evergrande . It’s also about financial stability, a concern even in, say, the United States . Cryptocurrencies are less useful if using them makes people criminals. The market reaction, a fall in the value of bitcoin and similar tokens, also suggests a closer relationship with traditional financial markets than proponents like to admit.

Still, cheerleaders see the asset class as a challenge to government-issued fiat currencies. China’s wariness of the decentralized crypto model betrays the fear of losing control. In that sense, the ban burnishes the insurgent credentials of bitcoin and its ilk. That’s no reason for most people to love crypto read more , but it’s enough to keep believers believing. (By Richard Beales)

