LONDON, June 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Vodafone's (VOD.L) M&A ambitions in Britain are falling prey to anti-China rhetoric. The $24 billion telco's plan to combine its UK mobile arm with CK Hutchison's (0001.HK) Three has raised concern among British lawmakers over potential Chinese access to its users' data. Parliamentarians are also fretting over the security impact on contracts with government departments once the deal goes through. It's an odd gripe: the Hong Kong-based group has been active in Britain's telecoms market for the past two decades and is now seeking a way out. The deal will allow the ports-to-telecoms conglomerate owned by billionaire Li Ka-shing to flip its 49% stake to Vodafone in three years provided the new entity reaches a minimum value of 16.5 billion pounds, including debt.

For the anti-China front the argument is simple: the telecoms industry is strategic and foreign investors need to be vetted, no matter where they are from. The same happened to Franco-Israeli tycoon Patrick Drahi when he first invested in BT (BT.L) in 2021. An attempt by German businessman Hakan Koc and associate Pyrros Koussios to buy Truphone from Roman Abramovich was initially halted under the UK's National Security and Investment Act. Vodafone may face similar scrutiny, leading to inevitable delays. The fact that CK Hutchison has retained the right to appoint the chief financial officer may be a red flag.

The sickly telecoms giant is already facing a risky antitrust review. Even if the furore subsides, navigating both political and regulatory choppy waters looks increasingly challenging. (By Pamela Barbaglia)

