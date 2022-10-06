













HONG KONG, Oct 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shares of China’s CALB (3931.HK), which makes lithium batteries for electric cars, debuted flat following its $1.3 billion initial public offering. Hong Kong’s largest listing of the year avoided the fate of electric-car marque Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology (9863.HK), whose shares crashed 34% when they started trading a week earlier but the latest deal benefits from better suspension.

After pricing at the bottom of the range, cornerstone investors ended up with half of CALB’s total offering. One of the company’s suppliers, Tianqi Lithium (002466.SZ), bought into the deal too, reciprocating CALB’s investment in its own Hong Kong listing back in July. Leapmotor sold a lesser one-third of its offer to cornerstones.

Beyond the deal itself, CALB enjoys strong state support. There are links between the parent of its largest pre-IPO shareholder and a U.S. sanctioned Chinese “military industrial” entity, and it received government subsidies larger than the battery maker's meagre net profit. Those connections could hamper its ability to take international market share down the road but in volatile markets, it’s useful to have friends. (By Katrina Hamlin)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Mizuho’s fintech punt would overdo optimism read more

MbS sends Biden jarring teams note read more

Aussie takeover saga goes from epic to farce read more

Berkshire successor isn’t following Buffett’s lead read more

M6 sale flop requires Bertelsmann detour read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Una Galani and Thomas Shum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.