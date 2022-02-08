China biotech has moving U.S. target on the back
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HONG KONG, Feb 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Pharmaceutical company WuXi Biologics (2269.HK) plunged 23% on Tuesday after Washington added it and 32 other Chinese groups to a list that would make U.S. imports of components like bioreactors much more painful. The $34 billion contract drugmaker rushed to explain read more that the list is not the much-feared entity black list, and hinted things will improve once China’s Covid-19 restrictions ease and field inspections can be completed. But it’s the second time in merely two months that the company was hammered read more out of fears over its heavy U.S. exposure as bilateral ties sour.
Even if WuXi Biologics’ planned mainland factories eventually make it self-sufficient for parts, the company is a moving target with over half of its revenue from North American clients, including a large proportion from the United States. The “Unverified List” may just be a starter proving the multiple ways that Washington can move to curb Chinese champions. Wuxi’s rich valuation, at 47 times next 12 months earnings per Refinitiv, is another reason to sell. (By Yawen Chen)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Wizz investor picks odd time to side with workers read more
Luxury e-tailer sails into Aussie-China trade war read more
7-Eleven leads shareholders a merry dance read more
JD offers generous warning to China tech investors read more
Playtech breakup looks worth a flutter read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.