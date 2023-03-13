













HONG KONG, March 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Xi Jinping is readying a rejig of the financial bureaucracy, having already replaced members of the country’s dwindling reform camp – namely Premier Li Keqiang, economic tsar Liu He and People’s Bank of China party chief Guo Shuqing – with loyalists.

Surprisingly, PBOC Governor Yi Gang, a market-reform advocate who taught economics in the United States, has been left in place, even though he’s reached official retirement age. That may be because Zhu Hexin, his mooted successor, is known mostly for his stint heading state-owned financial conglomerate CITIC – not a household name outside China - has no detectable international experience. Nor is he a major figure inside China, for that matter. In contrast, Yi is a respected known quantity for domestic and international investors alike, comfortable parleying with global institutions like the World Bank and IMF.

Beijing might be keeping Yi for the painful parts of the reorganisation – including massive pay cuts – before retiring him. The benchmark CSI300 index shed 4% last week following the announcement of the overhaul.

His ultimate replacement by someone more parochial, like Zhu, appears inevitable, however. The so-called sea turtles – Chinese people with overseas market experience and foreign language skills – have been migrating out of government for years. For an institution that holds $3 trillion of hard currency reserves and needs to communicate effectively with domestic and international markets, the thinning talent pipeline is worrying. (By Pete Sweeney)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

