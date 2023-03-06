













HONG KONG, March 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China aims to grow GDP by “around 5%” in 2023, which might seem low given last year’s 3% marked the country’s weakest performance in decades. But in aggregate the collection of speeches and policy documents fired out on Sunday list serious problems to which Beijing offers only aspirational solutions.

The so-called Two Sessions, which include the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, are running short time-wise this year, and the goals they have set have been relatively terse. Chen Long of Plenum China notes that the annual work report, usually an important window into the economy and official priorities for the year ahead, dedicates only six pages to discussing the future, compared to 22 pages last year.

That may be because Premier Li Keqiang, who gives the work report, is on his way out along with other reformers. Xi loyalists with less impressive pedigrees will take their places. By keeping goals conservative and methods vaguer than usual, the government makes it harder for newcomers to fail.

Which is wise. While manufacturing and services warmed significantly at the beginning of the year, that bounce is largely thanks to the abrupt end of harsh Covid-19 lockdown policies. Sustainability is thus in question. If people blow the nearly $1 trillion excess savings they accumulated over the last three years on travel, restaurants and clothing in 2023, it would spur a consumption bonanza. On the other hand, home prices are still falling in most cities, and real estate makes up an estimated 70% of household wealth, nor is the export sector out of the woods.

Yet China only repeated commitments to boost household spending by raising incomes. The fiscal deficit is set at 3% of GDP this year, a marginal uptick from 2022, and there are no plans for direct transfers to boost shopping apart from promoting “big ticket purchases”, a move that only pulls existing demand forward. At the same time Beijing is staying committed to holding down real estate speculation, which will cap that industry’s ability to drive growth.

Restraint on transfers is stingy, but constraints are real. Beijing is facing a debt crisis among local governments. They owe roughly $9 trillion to banks and bondholders, and some sort of rescue will probably need to be organised, likely at the expense of domestic lenders as well as offshore creditors. This may help explain recent prosecutions of central bank officials for corruption and articles in state media laying into “hedonistic” financiers.

Markets found this year’s sessions particularly unambitious; local equity indexes all opened down on Monday. Amidst a personnel transition and myriad of challenges, this government is playing it safe and keeping it vague. Investors might consider that uninspiring, but then reality rarely is.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

China has set its 2023 growth target for its economy at around 5%, according to a government work report released at the opening of the country's annual meeting of parliament on March 5. The Chinese economy expanded 3% last year, significantly missing the 2022 target and marking one of the slowest rates of growth in almost half a century.

The government is aiming for a 2023 budget deficit target of 3% of gross domestic product, according to the report, widening from a deficit goal of around 2.8% last year. It is aiming for a 3% rise in its Consumer Price Index, unchanged from the 2022 goal. Actual CPI rose 2% last year.

