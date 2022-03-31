Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Ukrainian people, as Russia?s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 29, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. - RC2KCT9KNJS0

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The war in Ukraine is spurring investors and governments to act fast. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss foreign cash fleeing Beijing, the West’s rapid plan to de-Russify its energy mix and Vladimir Putin’s options for his $140 billion gold chest.

Listen to the podcast

