China plays it safe with new central bank chief
LONDON, July 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The new boss of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is probably a relief to those anxiously watching the future of the most meritocratic regulator in the country. The ruling Communist Party on Saturday appointed Pan Gongsheng, who has been deputy governor for the past 11 years, as party secretary – the de facto boss that supervises the institution. The Wall Street Journal said that would be a prelude to Pan becoming governor next, citing unnamed sources.
The appointment of Pan, who has since 2015 also run the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), is a surprise. Despite turning 60 this year and being relatively young for retirement, he was not seen as climbing up the ladder of power. In fact, last October he lost his status as a non-voting "alternate member" of the Chinese communist party’s powerful Central Committee during a leadership reshuffle.
But an internal promotion is probably better than parachuting in a less experienced provincial official. Compared to outgoing Governor Yi Gang, who spent 14 years studying and teaching in the United States, Pan has only a short stint at Cambridge and Harvard as a postdoctoral and research fellow. Still, having worked at the Agricultural Bank of China (601288.SS), and overseen its record $19 billion IPO both in Hong Kong and Shanghai, he is a familiar face to foreign investors.
The PBOC has already been significantly weakened by Beijing’s creation of a new financial regulator. It’s unlikely Pan will deviate much from the current monetary policy trajectories, even if he helms both the party secretary and governor roles. But with the yuan at a seven-month low as China battles faltering economic growth and a wide interest-rate differential to the U.S. dollar , stability is preferable to an unfamiliar face. (By Yawen Chen)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
KKR wins $2 bln bidding war the old-fashioned way read more
US threat gives ASML new headache on China exports read more
Meituan's insider AI deal does not compute read more
Consumers crack open IPO door read more
Casino extends creditors’ losing streak read more
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.