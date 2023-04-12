













HONG KONG, April 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - As the White House pushes on with sweeping export restrictions to contain China’s rise, President Xi Jinping is starting to retaliate. Officials are swatting U.S. firms like chipmaker Micron Technology (MU.O) and the Mintz Group, a due diligence investigator, but on balance Beijing has resisted wholesale scapegoating of American capital. Xi perhaps recognises he can ill-afford to indulge his temper for now.

Beijing has plenty of leverage. At $5 trillion in 2021, China’s manufacturing value-added is roughly equal to the United States and Europe combined. It cranks out critical industrial widgets including mid-range chips, makes most of the world’s active pharmaceutical ingredients, and hosts global competitors in high-speed rail and clean energy, including nuclear. It is the leading miner and processor of rare earths, which are used in everything from batteries to guided missiles; last year it manufactured over 90% of the world’s solar power wafers.

Yet most trade measures Xi has taken so far are best seen as defensive tactics to protect market share from aspirant rivals in the West and India. In January the Ministry of Commerce proposed to halt exports of solar-panel-making tools. Beijing is weighing applying similar policies to rare-earth-related technology. It’s already been leading a global rise in expanding export restrictions on minerals critical for a green energy transition, per a new OECD report. But these policies are relatively conservative, and they don’t count as retaliation to Washington’s measures because they apply to everyone.

A blanket ban on all rare earths or active pharmaceutical ingredients exports – two major dependencies the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission has warned about - would do more damage, but they might have to be multilateral to sting. Such drastic measures can probably work only once, and they would only accelerate Chinese attempts to duplicate supply chains elsewhere. They also risk pushing European leaders like France’s Emmanuel Macron, who has tried to strike a balance between the world’s two largest economies, more firmly into the American camp.

The easiest option is picking on America’s $120-billion-plus of direct investment stock in China. It’s simple enough to harass companies like Starbucks (SBUX.O) or Tesla (TSLA.O) by preventing them from repatriating funds, subjecting them to endless quality control investigations, detaining executives inside the country with lawsuits or forcing asset sales. Of course, that is no way for China to revive the decaying quantity and quality of the investment it receives.

Chinese officials consistently say they welcome U.S. trade and investment and there is no reason to doubt them. Trade surpluses and technology transfer are in their interest; decoupling isn’t. With his economy barely out of the woods after years of Covid lockdowns and industry crackdowns, Xi’s restraint is enlightened self-interest.

Micron Technology said on April 3 that its business operations in China are normal after the country’s cyberspace administration said it would conduct a security review of the company’s products sold inside the People’s Republic. The move comes after the United States implemented multiple restrictions on sales of chipmaking tools and components to China.

On March 27 the Chinese foreign ministry said the Mintz Group was suspected of engaging in unlawful business operations. Authorities raided the American corporate due diligence investigator’s office in Beijing and detained five local staff, according to the company.

