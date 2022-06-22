HONG KONG, June 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese equities have finally turned upward. After broadly falling for more than a year, they do look cheap. And on paper at least, this sort of decoupling provides just the sort of hedge traders want when their local markets crash. It just may be illusory.

Since a nadir in late April, the benchmark CSI300 index, which tracks the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, has gained some 14% against a 10% fall in the S&P 500 index and an 11% drop in the Nasdaq Composite. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is also up 9%. Chinese shares are still in the red for the year and the average listed company now trades at 7 times forward earnings, per Datastream, roughly half that of the U.S. ratio and well below the emerging market average. Sell-side analysts see China turning the corner.

At root of the recovery is the relaxation of crackdowns and a renewed rhetorical focus from top officials on reviving economic growth. The government started making warm noises about technology companies in April, and the central bank cut a key interest rate used to set mortgage pricing on May 20. Local traders are behind most of the rally for property developers and beyond, but foreign money, which had been flowing out, also has started coming back in.

Still, the People’s Bank of China fears inflation, capital flight and more bad debt. That is why monetary easing has been incremental. Dangers of recession among trading partners pose fresh challenges to exporters, and an unemployment crisis looms. Hopes that zero-Covid-policy lockdowns are easing may be overoptimistic: most of Macau shut down this week for island-wide testing.

Serious offshore money is also evacuating Chinese fixed income. As for regulatory enforcement, real estate companies are still defaulting and even if Beijing has stopped flogging its consumer internet, the restrictions look lasting.

China’s discount is therefore less attractive than it looks. The S&P 500 offers twice the dividend yield as companies on the CSI300, double the return on equity and has outperformed it by 25 percentage points over the last five years, Refinitiv data shows. On balance, the stock surge appears most linked to stimulus expectations. All things considered, Chinese stocks are not only decoupling from international markets, but from some harsh realities.

CONTEXT NEWS

China’s benchmark CSI300 index of Shanghai and Shenzhen stocks has rebounded about 14% from an April 26 trough, and trading activity also has picked up. Turnover of China stocks topped 1 trillion yuan ($149 billion) for an eighth straight session on June 21.

