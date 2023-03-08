













HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Can China regulate its way to technological self-sufficiency? Beijing wants to foster innovation amid U.S. sanctions by centralising how data, patents and more are governed. The shake-up will, among other fixes, help avoid agency turf wars and resource misallocation. Anything more, though, looks a stretch.

The institutional reforms unveiled on Tuesday place technology at the forefront of President Xi Jinping's national priorities. The usually sleepy Ministry of Science and Technology will be tasked to help lead the country's efforts to reduce dependence on Western suppliers. Meanwhile, creating a National Data Bureau should streamline the myriad of regulations spanning cybersecurity, personal privacy and information transfer. Even the patent regulator will be promoted in the bureaucratic hierarchy: the National Intellectual Property Administration is set to sit directly under the powerful cabinet-like State Council, giving it a bit more heft.

Some of these changes are sensible. Recent cybersecurity regulations, for example, require Chinese apps and platforms with over one million users to undergo a data security review before going public abroad. These are jointly overseen by more than a dozen watchdogs including the Cyberspace Administration of China. Ride-hailing group Didi Global ultimately ran afoul of the CAC when it went public in New York without the agency's support; yet some financial regulators had expressed support for Didi's overseas listing, creating mixed signals for the company, according to the Wall Street Journal. Putting one authority in charge of oversight might help avoid another Didi debacle.

The benefits of upgrading the science, technology and patent ministries are less clear. On one hand, Beijing's campaign to achieve self-sufficiency in areas like semiconductors has been hampered by wasted government spending and corruption - as demonstrated by the financial implosion of erstwhile chip champion Tsinghua Unigroup. And despite China being the world's most prolific patent filer, 90% are low-value "trash", estimated one Chinese official in 2019. Restructuring those regimes to better deploy resources makes sense.

Even so, more red tape and bureaucracy are not necessarily conducive to progress. Chinese entrepreneurs like Jack Ma thrived in fintech and e-commerce mostly because those areas were largely unchecked by regulators at the time. In contrast, recent crackdowns on the private sector have pushed many of the business elite to look abroad. Beijing's love for disruption-free technology may ultimately prove self-defeating.

China will restructure its Ministry of Science and Technology in order to achieve self-reliance faster, according to a State Council plan submitted to the National People's Congress on March 7.

"Facing the severe situation of international scientific and technological competition as well as external containment and suppression, it is necessary to ... accelerate the realisation of high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement," the cabinet said in the plan, without naming any countries.

Other proposals from the State Council include creating a National Data Bureau to coordinate sharing and developing the country's data resources.

