Breakingviews
China trade threats could backfire
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. President Joe Biden faces bad tradeoffs in a tiff with China. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday that Beijing is falling short on a pact to acquire $200 billion worth of American goods, agreed to under former President Donald Trump. read more Penalties could include additional tariffs on Chinese imports, but that hurts Americans.
Through August, the People’s Republic met 62% of its commitment in the so-called Phase One deal, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Tai said she will have “frank” discussions with her Chinese counterpart and all options are on the table, including more import taxes.
But such levies could be passed down to Americans who are already dealing with growing costs. The consumer price index in August jumped by 5.3%, including increases in gasoline and used cars. Tariffs on Chinese imports already cost consumers about $51 billion a year, according to the American Action Forum. The last thing Americans need is another excuse for inflation.
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Microsoft’s dealmaking prowess read more
Pandora Papers vs. Facebook Files read more
Geely’s Volvo IPO should go better this time read more
U.S. cable giant could spoil BT’s fibre party read more
ESG drills deeper into Gulf oil IPOs read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.