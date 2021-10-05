China trade threats could backfire

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. debt ceiling from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RC233Q97FYKF

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. President Joe Biden faces bad tradeoffs in a tiff with China. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday that Beijing is falling short on a pact to acquire $200 billion worth of American goods, agreed to under former President Donald Trump. read more Penalties could include additional tariffs on Chinese imports, but that hurts Americans.

Through August, the People’s Republic met 62% of its commitment in the so-called Phase One deal, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Tai said she will have “frank” discussions with her Chinese counterpart and all options are on the table, including more import taxes.

But such levies could be passed down to Americans who are already dealing with growing costs. The consumer price index in August jumped by 5.3%, including increases in gasoline and used cars. Tariffs on Chinese imports already cost consumers about $51 billion a year, according to the American Action Forum. The last thing Americans need is another excuse for inflation.

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Katrina Hamlin