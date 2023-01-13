













HONG KONG, Jan 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - WM Motor, a Chinese electric-car star that has fallen on hard times, is reversing into an ambitious Plan C. After two earlier attempts at an initial public offering floundered, the group founded by Zhejiang Geely veteran Freeman Shen will at last go public by selling its auto business to Hong Kong-listed Apollo Future Mobility (0860.HK) for $2 billion.

They make an odd couple. Although both are car companies, their cars have little in common. WM is on a mission to sell affordable electric vehicles to families and fleet operators. By contrast, Apollo is best known for petrol-powered supercars that reviewers say generate enough downforce to drive on the ceiling – and in fact most of Apollo’s revenue comes from sales of jewellery and watches. That makes any synergies questionable.

There are financial contortions too. With a market capitalisation of less than $300 million, the buyer is dwarfed by its target. The $2 billion acquisition price is equivalent to a multiple of 3.7 times WM’s annualised sales for the year to June 2022, higher than an average multiple of 2.6 times for a basket of peers including Nio (9866.HK), Xpeng (9868.HK), Li Auto (2015.HK) and Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology (9863.HK). Apollo will at least limit the dilution for its existing shareholders by issuing shares to fund the deal at a price roughly twice where they currently trade. A subsequent $500 million private placement will happen at a price at least as high.

There’s more logic at the owner level though. The two companies are closely connected. WM’s parent has been Apollo’s largest shareholder since 2021, holding almost a quarter of its stock. Hong Kong’s top tycoon Li Ka-shing has backed both groups too. WM founder Shen, who is also co-chair of Apollo, can draw on his past experience helping to steer ambitious mergers, notably Geely’s acquisition of Sweden’s Volvo (VOLVb.ST). In a best-case scenario, a deal might help his fledgling group move into premium products. There are examples of listed companies hanging very different car brands together including Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Geely and Tata Motors (TAMO.NS). But pulling off such convoluted maneuvers is tricky. Shen has engineered a racy deal.

CONTEXT NEWS

Hong Kong-listed Apollo Future Mobility said on Jan. 12 that it had agreed to buy Chinese electric-car maker WM Motor Global for HK$15.9 billion ($2.02 billion). To fund the acquisition of its larger peer, Apollo will issue 28.8 billion new shares at HK$0.55 each. Apollo shares fell 8.6% and were trading at HK$0.23 by market close on Jan. 12.

WM Motor Global filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering in May 2022, but the application lapsed in November. Earlier, it explored a listing on the mainland STAR Board. WM Motor Global’s owner, WM Motor Holdings, is the largest shareholder in Apollo Future Mobility, and WM Motor founder Freeman Shen sits on the latter’s board as co-chair.

