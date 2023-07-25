HONG KONG, July 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Global investors are getting whiplash from the mixed messages coming from Beijing. The country's securities watchdog met last week with local law firms and asked them to tone down negative descriptions of China's policies in prospectuses of companies going public outside the mainland in markets such as Hong Kong and the United States, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources. The latest crackdown sends another warning against doing Chinese deals.

As part of new rules governing offshore initial public offerings that came into effect on March 31, any comments in the listing documents that "misrepresent or disparage laws and policies, business environment and judicial situation" of the country are barred. Risk factors usually flag uncertainties in how Chinese laws are interpreted and enforced as well as the government's "substantial oversight and influence" over businesses. Chinese regulators want those boilerplate disclosures dropped; if not, offshore listing applications could be denied approval.

It leaves public market wannabes stuck between a rock and a hard place. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, for example, is seeking more disclosures from Chinese companies in its jurisdiction, including on Beijing's role in their mainland operations. Trying to appease both American and Chinese regulators will get tougher. Understating risks of doing business will also further expose many companies to class action lawsuits and investigations. Following its disastrous New York IPO in 2021, ride-hailing group Didi Global, its directors and underwriters Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), were sued by shareholders for misleading investors.

This latest directive may just be yet another regulatory hoop for compliance teams and lawyers to jump through. It will add a bottleneck to a logjam of companies trying to secure offshore IPO approvals: as of the end of June, no firm has successfully gone through the new listing process. The risk is that global advisers and banks will be deterred from working on such deals in the first place, effectively killing off major Chinese IPOs in markets like the United States. The impact may be less painful in Hong Kong, where shareholder lawsuits are rare and Chinese banks win more mandates.

Perhaps the worst thing about this latest development is the timing. Foreign money managers are looking for signs of improvement in the world’s second largest economy, and for reassurances that the country is open for business. On Friday, Chinese regulators held a rare meeting with KKR (KKR.N), Blackstone (BX.N), Carlyle (CG.O) and others to ensure they can continue to invest in the country. One plea was for Beijing to expediate procedures for overseas IPOs, per Bloomberg. Things got a bit rosier on Monday too when the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, pledged to step up support for the economy, and signalled more stimulus may be imminent. Forcing companies to paper over China’s risks is a step backwards in too many ways.

CONTEXT NEWS

The China Securities Regulatory Commission on July 20 met with more than 10 local law firms and asked them to refrain from including negative descriptions of China's policies or its business and legal environment in companies' offshore listing prospectuses, Reuters reported on July 24, citing people familiar with the matter. Failure to do so could cost the company regulatory approval to list abroad, the sources added.

China's new offshore listing rules came into effect on March 31. As part of the new rules, any comments in the listing documents that "misrepresent or disparage laws and policies, business environment and judicial situation" of China are barred.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) declined to comment, Reuters said.

