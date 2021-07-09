Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

China’s easing gesture underscores growth worries

2 minute read

A man walks past the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China in Beijing, China, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing has relaxed its monetary policy tone. The People’s Bank of China on Friday cut the amount of cash most banks are required to hold as reserves for the first time in over a year, releasing 1 trillion yuan ($154 billion) in long-term liquidity into the system after months of self-imposed semi-austerity.

China’s quick pandemic recovery allowed the PBOC to keep interest rates steady, buttressing its currency and attracting foreign capital. But the uneven nature of the revival, driven more by investment than consumption, has not relieved stress in some sectors; a private survey showed growth in the critical services sector hit a 14-month low in June. There has been a flurry of defaults, even by state firms, and the bond market looks rattled. Crackdowns on technology firms and others have rocked stock markets too. When consumer inflation came in lower at 1.1% in June, it may have cleared the way for the PBOC to act.

The central bank says the move is consistent with its neutral policy stance. That’s technically true; benchmark interest rates haven’t changed. But it is no sign of confidence. (By Yawen Chen)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Abu Dhabi’s IPO season starts with a bang read more

Rot starts to spread in China’s e-grocery frenzy read more

Telenor hangs up on Myanmar read more

Chinese IPO fallout is just beginning read more

Gates Foundation puts purpose ahead of personality read more

Editing by Pete Sweeney and Oliver Taslic

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 9:01 AM UTCNumerate faithful put stock in an England victory

“Football – bloody hell!” So said Alex Ferguson, when his Manchester United team miraculously beat Bayern Munich deep in injury time at the end of the 1999 European Champions League. The iconic manager’s words have since become a symbol of the futility of trying to predict soccer matches. That hasn’t stopped the global financial elite from trying to.

BreakingviewsReview: The dark side of stakeholder capitalism
BreakingviewsChina’s easing gesture underscores growth worries
BreakingviewsAbu Dhabi’s IPO season starts with a bang
BreakingviewsSouth Korea's Krafton plays hit-or-miss China game