













HONG KONG, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The $25 billion electric-car maker Li Auto (2015.HK) is in charging mode. On Monday it reported a net profit of 265 million yuan ($38 million) for the quarter ending December as sales of its family-friendly sport-utility vehicles zoomed 66% from a year earlier. But the Chinese company had some help on the road.

Despite an operating loss, the bottom line turned profitable. It was lifted by gains from interest income and investments, rather than the core business. What’s more, unlike other battery-powered groups, Li offers “extended range electric cars” that combine a motor with a smaller battery. They require less frequent charging, thereby assuaging would-be buyers’ range anxiety. It also means it needs less of pricey raw materials such as lithium, making it easier to manage costs and supply chain snarls.

These supports look fragile. For a start, non-operating income fluctuates. Policymakers are also pressing for purer electric vehicles: in Shanghai, which contributed 6.5% of Li’s 2022 sales volume according to Bernstein, its hybrids no longer benefit from a scheme helping drivers skip the queue for a licence plate, for instance. Li sees the direction of travel and will soon launch 100% battery-powered products. That’s always a tricky manoeuvre in a highly competitive market. (By Katrina Hamlin)

