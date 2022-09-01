HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s financial champions helped build a backwards command economy to a brutal global competitor. As the economy undergoes unprecedented stress, the systemically critical “Big Four” lenders, which hold 36% of the country’s deposits and issue a third of its loans, are not immune. Yet their shares might be underpriced.

The scale and pace of China’s self-induced real estate correction is epic. The sector drives an estimated quarter of economic output, and comprises roughly 30% of domestic banks’ credit exposure. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS), China Construction Bank (601939.SS), Agricultural Bank of China (601288.SS), (1288.HK) and Bank of China (601988.SS) all reported spikes in bad property debt in their earnings reports this week; CCB’s rose a whopping 68%. read more

What is surprising is how little difference it made for the quartet. Net profits rose between 5% and 6%, and overall non-performing loan (NPL) ratios were relatively unchanged. Net interest margins were down slightly, a side effect of weak credit demand and official rate cuts. But on balance, they did fine even as smaller banks struggled to stay afloat: two rural lenders in Liaoning province entered into bankruptcy this week - the latest in a running trend. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

On paper the Big Four are insulated. They dominate lending to less risky state-backed borrowers. The group’s profit margins range from 24% to 30%, and they deliver a return on equity over 10% - not bad. They also have vast risk buffers; ICBC, the world’s largest lender by assets, has a tier-one capital ratio of 15%. National scale also gives them a geographic hedge, whereas smaller peers are over-exposed to localised property bubbles and industrial downturns.

Yet generous dividend yields of around 7% have been insufficient to overcome shareholder scepticism. Annualised total returns including reinvested dividends have disappointed; ICBC and Bank of China yielded negative 6% over the last five years, Refinitiv data shows. On average their equity trades at less than half their book value, an implied 1.9 trillion yuan ($274 billion) collective discount.

There are good reasons for this. Few Chinese punters trust official NPL ratios below 2%, in part because when Beijing pushes the banks to lend to support growth — as it is doing now — they have to delay recognising bad debt to keep within official risk ratios.

Another vulnerability is banks’ unofficial obligation to buy bonds issued by local governments, which are in deepening fiscal stress.

The biggest risk, however, is having to prop up weaker parts of the system. Big Four members have been dragged into restructuring troubled regional lenders on an ad hoc basis, as CCB was with Baoshang Bank in 2020. If the country’s $441 billion pile of official non-performing loans starts concentrating on just four balance sheets, their valuations will look generous.

There is a softer scenario. No property crash is bottomless, and the Big Four weathered a significant correction in 2015 with relative aplomb. Nor is the entire economy in a tailspin. Beijing has refrained from involving them in every rescue; sometimes cashed-up regional entities step in. The central government also has the option of deploying its own pristine balance sheet to rescue staggering banks, letting its champion lenders off the hook.

In a pinch the Big Four could also cut back their huge dividends - most of the money goes to government-backed stakeholders anyway. Depending on investor’s assessment, these banks are barely investable, or rather cheap.

Chinese lenders have boosted risk buffers as bad loans rise

Chinese big banks' price to book ratio discount to global peers has grown

Follow @petesweeneypro on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

China's largest banks saw bad debts linked to real estate surge in the first half of the year but still posted modest profit growth between 4.9% to 6.3%. Overall non-performing loan ratios stayed steady however.

China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of China on Aug. 30 respectively reported a 68%, 19% and 20% increase in bad real estate debt in the first half of 2022. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world's largest commercial lender by assets, posted a 15% rise over the same period.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Robyn Mak and Thomas Shum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.