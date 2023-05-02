













HONG KONG, May 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Midea (000333.SZ), a $58 billion Chinese white goods champion, made waves in Europe in 2016 when it bought German robot maker Kuka for nearly $5 billion. Seven years later, the company is eyeing Sweden’s home appliance brand Electrolux (ELUXb.ST), a complementary asset currently worth around $7 billion including debt. A successful tilt could mark the beginning of a revival in outbound M&A by Chinese firms after offshore deals touched a historic low of $29 billion in 2022, per EY estimates.

Electrolux, which reported losses in the last three quarters, is not interested in Midea’s blandishments, Bloomberg reported, but that may be a negotiating tactic given how much the Germans managed to squeeze out of the buyer last time. To close the Kuka acquisition, Midea offered a 36% price premium and generous guarantees including leaving management in place until 2023.

On the other hand European governments are even more sceptical of acquirers from the People’s Republic these days, and Chinese officials, worried about debt and capital flight, have tightened control of overseas investment too. Global competition authorities will also take an interest. Nevertheless, it seems likely that more cash-rich Chinese companies like Midea, seeking to hedge weak domestic demand with overseas customers, will gingerly test cross-border M&A markets this year. (By Pete Sweeney)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Tech groupthink could hinder AI competition

read more

Exxon burns brighter on Permian and Guyana read more

European drug discounts will ruffle U.S. funder read more

BOJ’s new governor has relaxed debut read more

US economy rides a shopping cart to nowhere read more

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Editing by Robyn Mak and Thomas Shum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.