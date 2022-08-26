HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese retailer Miniso (9896.HK) faces a tough slog to rebuild itself. Shares of the $2 billion company, which mimics the minimalist brand of Japanese peer Muji, rallied 14% in New York on the back of better-than-expected earnings. But they have yet to fully recover from a short-seller attack and public backlash at home over its foreign self-styling.

A combination of expanding abroad, selling more high-margin goods and cost-cutting at home has paid off for boss Guofu Ye. Despite a slight decline in sales, adjusted earnings jumped over 55% year-on-year in the three months to June, to roughly $33 million.

The results partially take the sting out of accusations made last month by Blue Orca Capital, which alleges the company was deliberately misleading investors about its franchise business model, among other things. Miniso has refuted those claims. Even after the latest rally, though, its New York stock is still trading slightly below where it was before the short-seller attack.

At home, it is under a different assault. Chinese nationalists have targeted Miniso for its Japanese-style, prompting the company to apologise and vow to remove all Japanese elements from their marketing and store designs by next March. The travails of Dolce & Gabanna show how challenging it can be to win back patriotic shoppers. Ye has his work cut out in restoring both investor and consumer confidence. (By Thomas Shum and Robyn Mak)

