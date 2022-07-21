China’s multi-layered property crisis explained: podcast
LONDON, July 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Homeowners in the world’s second-largest economy are refusing to pay mortgages on unbuilt homes. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists describe how government deleveraging policy destabilised the sector – and President Xi Jinping’s unpalatable options for fixing it.
