Real estate will defeat Beijing, again

Breakingviews · July 21, 2022 · 4:50 AM UTC

You lose some, you lose some. President Xi Jinping’s war on property speculators, which kicked off in 2020, was a good idea at a bad time. As with prior attempts, the government has bitten off more than the economy can currently chew. Now buyers are in open revolt and the market is tanking, putting stimulus – and stability – at risk . Capitulation by China’s government looks inevitable.