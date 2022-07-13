Customers wearing masks shop at the Alibaba's Hema Fresh chain store, following the coronavirus outbreak, during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, in Beijing, China January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

HONG KONG, July 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s “new retail” sector, a phrase coined by Alibaba (9988.HK) founder Jack Ma to describe companies that mix e-commerce with brick-and-mortar stores, is showing signs of pandemic-induced premature aging as Alibaba’s subsidiary Freshippo lowered its targeted valuation by 40% to $6 billion, Reuters reported on Tuesday. read more

Freshippo, pronounced "Hema" in Chinese, was founded in 2015 as Alibaba’s battle with rival Tencent (0700.HK) over digital payments saw both companies plow a combined $10 billion into retailers from 2017 through early 2018, a strategy referred to as Online-to-Offline (O2O) at the time. O2O’s thesis was that combining e-commerce giants’ sophistication in customer intelligence, logistics and payments with in-person shopping would deliver the best of both worlds. Freshippo, for example, had conventional grocery shelves, chefs serving dine-in demand, and free delivery for online orders. Checkout was automated, with payments seamlessly deducted from smartphone apps.

This model also featured higher rents and labour costs than pure e-commerce, and the expense of maintaining a complex integrated system. Now its sophistication has become a liability in many investors’ eyes after Chinese regulators began cracking down on technology giants, restricting the use of personal data and forcing more competition.

The Covid-19 lockdowns, which have shuttered street-side businesses in many cities, are a nightmare for the entire food and beverage industry but particularly hard on money-losing grocery startups. Investors have started rotating out of them. Shares in delivery operator Missfresh are down 92% year-to-date in New York, for example. At the same time, money is flowing into the stodgy but profitable supermarket chains O2O was supposed to upgrade or replace. Tencent-invested Yonghui Superstores (601933.SS) has seen its stock rise 5% this year compared to a 12% slide in the broader Chinese stock market. Walmart-like Beijing Hualian (000882.SZ) has rallied 20%.

The pandemic has accelerated consumer’s migration toward shopping online for fresh produce. Unfortunately officials are also trying to rein in delivery pricing, and their public service addressing food shortages read more hasn’t done much for their bottom line either. Disruption sounds exotic during good times, but in a downturn, investors reasonably lean toward traditional fare.

Alibaba's supermarket chain Freshippo, known as Hema in Chinese, is seeking to raise funds at a valuation of about $6 billion, much lower than a hoped-for valuation of up to $10 billion earlier this year, Reuters reported on July 12 citing sources.

