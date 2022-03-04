FILE PHOTO: Soldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) are seen before a giant screen as Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo/File Photo - RC260R9GL3J6

HONG KONG, March 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s rubber-stamp parliament could be a forum for more substantive debate this year. The weeklong “Two Sessions” of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference are usually scripted, self-congratulatory affairs. The 2022 agenda might be hurriedly rewritten as Ukraine and Hong Kong disrupt plans.

Reports transmitted from the gathering on economic targets and industrial policy initiatives are closely watched by investors. The broad expectation is that China will announce a GDP growth target higher than 5% for 2022. The goal might be tough to hit, but there are more fundamental issues for the 5,000 delegates to discuss.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has opened a door for China to move closer to the West and warm relations with the United States. American politicians want Beijing to use its considerable sway with Vladimir Putin to help stop the attacks. There are Chinese self-interests to consider too.

An explosion of Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong also warrants deeper discussion. The Asian financial hub is now one of the world’s worst-stricken cities despite harsh border controls and mask mandates. There’s a stronger case to be made for China to abandon its commitment to eliminating the virus within its borders.

Meanwhile, ructions in the property market, part of a wider economic slowdown, have severely disrupted activity. Should financial technocrats stick to their hard line on deleveraging, which would imply a much slower growth target, or sharply relax policy? read more

The war in Ukraine also has limned China’s dependence on the U.S. dollar and highlighted its exposure to sanctions if it were to make a move on Taiwan, which Beijing considers a renegade province. To insulate itself, China may accelerate its push to reduce dependence on foreign imports and enact deeper reforms to spur the internationalisation of its currency. Alternatively, Chinese officials might reconsider the confrontational doctrine with the West, and reflexive anti-Americanism that blinded it to Russia risks.

Ultimately, the legislators have little real power. Even so, opinions from across the country, expressed behind closed doors, will trickle up and may inform the tone of the Communist Party’s National Congress, a quinquennial event to be held later this year. In that context, there’s good reason to try a new rubber stamp.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The gathering of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the National People’s Congress is set to start on March 4 and March 5, respectively, and run for roughly a week. Economic targets, including gross domestic product, are usually announced during the sessions, plus budgetary items, economic strategy and new legislation.

- The meetings, also known as the Two Sessions, will convene a combined 5,000 delegates under the same roof in Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

- The Chinese Communist Party intends to assemble its 20th National Congress, an event that takes place every 5 years, in the second half of 2022, according to state media.

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin