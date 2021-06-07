Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

China’s Primavera localises Reckitt’s formula

3 minute read

Two women and their babies pose for photographs in front of the giant portrait of late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong on the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo - RC2MHN9SUGBY

UK consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser is offloading its Chinese infant formula business to Primavera Capital for $2.2 billion in enterprise value. It will log a $3.5 billion loss on the transaction, mostly a goodwill charge, but the disposal makes strategic sense . The People’s Republic has become brutally competitive for childhood nutrition as local rivals up their game.

Primavera founder Fred Hu is making a counterintuitive play here, but it is part of his private equity playbook. China’s demographic crisis is accelerating. The government’s recent move to increase the birth limit to three children is unlikely to work read more .

None of this is bullish for total milk powder sales but Hu has proven he can localise; he was an architect of the Yum China spinoff in New York, which trades at a higher price multiple than its parent Yum Brands (YUM.N) and McDonald’s (MCD.N). Primavera is well-positioned to fight for domestic market share, and it’s possible Beijing will figure out how to incentivise more births. In which case this purchase price could look like a real bargain. (Pete Sweeney)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

WH Group gives back the bacon read more

Generali fires low first shot for asset manager read more

Gas “news” no saving grace for Turkish lira read more

Groundhog Day for Garuda’s creditors read more

Japan activists want to make a withdrawal read more

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 1:52 PM UTCWall Streeters outpace Europeans back to office

American banks could steal another march on their European rivals. JPMorgan (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs’ (GS.N) David Solomon want staff back at their New York and City of London desks at least some of the time this summer. Barclays (BARC.L), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and HSBC (HSBA.L), (0005.HK) are being laxer. Sidewalk-pounding bankers working at Wall Street firms might win more facetime with clients, and an even greater share of deals.

BreakingviewsAnglo spinoff points to darker future for coal
BreakingviewsShared offices’ delayed revival is bad for WeWork
BreakingviewsHSBC’s Asia leadership duo looks lopsided
BreakingviewsChina’s Primavera localises Reckitt’s formula