China’s Primavera localises Reckitt’s formula

Two women and their babies pose for photographs in front of the giant portrait of late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong on the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo - RC2MHN9SUGBY

UK consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser is offloading its Chinese infant formula business to Primavera Capital for $2.2 billion in enterprise value. It will log a $3.5 billion loss on the transaction, mostly a goodwill charge, but the disposal makes strategic sense . The People’s Republic has become brutally competitive for childhood nutrition as local rivals up their game.

Primavera founder Fred Hu is making a counterintuitive play here, but it is part of his private equity playbook. China’s demographic crisis is accelerating. The government’s recent move to increase the birth limit to three children is unlikely to work read more .

None of this is bullish for total milk powder sales but Hu has proven he can localise; he was an architect of the Yum China spinoff in New York, which trades at a higher price multiple than its parent Yum Brands (YUM.N) and McDonald’s (MCD.N). Primavera is well-positioned to fight for domestic market share, and it’s possible Beijing will figure out how to incentivise more births. In which case this purchase price could look like a real bargain. (Pete Sweeney)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

WH Group gives back the bacon read more

Generali fires low first shot for asset manager read more

Gas “news” no saving grace for Turkish lira read more

Groundhog Day for Garuda’s creditors read more

Japan activists want to make a withdrawal read more