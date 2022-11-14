













HONG KONG, Nov 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing has rolled out more measures to support its flagging real estate sector, including extending repayment periods, facilitating financing for developers and lowering mortgage down-payments. That accelerated a rally in related shares and bonds on Monday. While the measures will stave off an imminent wave of defaults, a rescue this is not.

Real estate, contributing roughly a quarter of China’s $17 trillion of output, is a speculative monster that has cannibalised capital better used for other endeavours. This may be why President Xi Jinping is reluctant to bail it out despite the cost. The raft of new measures rolled out over the weekend are, however, the most comprehensive attempt to stave off liquidity stress resulting from the “three red lines” policy launched in 2020, which barred property firms that flunked key debt and cash ratios from borrowing further. Together with other easing steps announced since March, UBS estimates the new policies could contribute more than 1 trillion yuan ($142 billion) in fresh financing to the struggling industry.

This will help developers evade defaults and hopefully complete swathes of unfinished projects which were pre-sold to buyers. It will also give their banks, which might have otherwise had to recognise a spike in non-performing loans, a breather. But the scale of the problem remains vast. The new credit is only half the amount of onshore and offshore debt estimated coming due in 2023. An analysis by Dragonomics researcher Zhang Xiaoxi suggests some 4.7 trillion yuan of outstanding debt, or 2.2% of total bank loans, may go bad given many developers have interest payments exceeding EBITDA.

Barring an utter abandonment of the red lines, which seems unlikely, only a major surge in buyer interest can sustainably revive such a mammoth market. That’s not impossible, but demographics argue against it. Chinese family formation is falling, and the country has empty apartments sufficient to house the population of Germany, Logan Wright of Rhodium Group estimates.

Beijing still needs to pad the impact of a property downturn, which is difficult when the retail sector remains below pre-pandemic levels, youth unemployment is at record highs, and exports are fading. But if property must correct in the name of rebalancing, that makes boosting the rest of the economy more urgent.

