China’s property market is finding a new normal: podcast
LONDON, July 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Slower growth is not necessarily bad. In this Exchange podcast, Cara Li, Head of Asia Pacific Real Estate Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley, says the debt-fuelled engine of the world’s second largest economy is maturing and outlines the benefits of consolidation.
Follow @ywchen1 on Twitter
Subscribe to Breakingviews’ podcasts, Viewsroom and The Exchange.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.