China’s property market is finding a new normal: podcast

Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen
Men ride bicycles past construction sites near the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Slower growth is not necessarily bad. In this Exchange podcast, Cara Li, Head of Asia Pacific Real Estate Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley, says the debt-fuelled engine of the world’s second largest economy is maturing and outlines the benefits of consolidation.

