HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese officials struggling to complete $300 billion of stalled apartment projects are mulling flipping them into leased units. More inventory is good in the long run but a falling housing market needs buyers more than renters.

President Xi Jinping has been trying for years to change citizens’ attitudes toward leasing. Most owners still prefer leaving units empty to renting them out. Equity returns from property investments can reach triple digits over time, but renting can hurt resale values given many Chinese people’s distaste for lived-in homes. And because most renters are poor or very young, rental yields in China are some of the lowest in Asia. Before the pandemic, returns in top cities like Beijing and Shanghai were below 2%.

As a result the country has enough empty units for roughly 90 million people, estimates Logan Wright of the Rhodium Group. That does not include the 500 million to 600 million square metres of unfinished residential projects by indebted developers who have run out of money. Many of those frustrated investors who have pre-purchased apartments are threatening to stop paying mortgages. read more

One idea in circulation is for the state to buy these units, complete construction and then turn them into affordable rental housing, contributing to the 6.5 million low-cost rental units Beijing plans to put on the market by 2025. read more The timing, though, is awful. With property investment from developers down 5% year-on-year in the first six months of the year, and sales by floor space down 22% over the same period, a full-on crash would tip the People’s Republic into recession.

In normal times, converting unused spaces into affordable flats this way would not impact buyer confidence much. But the risk is that prospective Chinese buyers become convinced that home ownership is going to peak sooner than expected, and steer clear. After all, family formation is slowing, and Beijing’s push to make renting a respectable alternative to buying might work.

Dumping state-owned flats onto the leasing market will further depress yields, deterring private corporate investors like China Vanke (000002.SZ) and more recently, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, which are interested in developing residential leasing property. Turning empty flats into affordable spaces is a laudable goal, but there’s no reason to hurry.

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC has partnered with companies to develop residences for rent in China, Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Jaensubhakij told Bloomberg in an interview published on July 27.

The Chinese central government is planning a $44 billion fund to shore up confidence in the property industry, Reuters reported on July 25 citing a state bank official with direct knowledge of the matter. The source said the fund will be used to purchase unfinished home projects and complete them, then rent them to individuals as part of the government's drive to boost rental housing. The province of Henan has launched a similar fund to acquire 50,000 units and lease them out.

China plans to supply 6.5 million new low-cost rental units in 40 major cities in 2021 to 2025, an official said in January.

