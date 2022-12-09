













HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The pandemic has helped Chinese authorities to keep a lot of money at home. With expectations rising for a full reopening of the country, including its international borders, capital outflows could be Beijing’s next headache.

The People’s Republic supposedly has strict controls with cross-border cash transfers for citizens capped at $50,000 per year. Even so, jet-setting travellers splurged $255 billion abroad in 2019, boosting hotel revenue in Thailand and designer handbag sales in Paris. Over three years that’s a save of $765 billion. The well off also push large sums overseas to send their children to Western schools and universities.

The pandemic has acted as a handy barrier in China’s favour. Its strict quarantine rules and passport controls deter outbound travel. Partly as a result, Chinese enrollment in U.S. schools for the academic year ending in 2022 has fallen to 290,000, down 22% from a peak two years ago. Throw in robust exports and China’s foreign reserves hit a five-year high at the end of 2021 and have stayed above the closely watched $3 trillion mark.

With pent up demand for spending overseas likely to be high, China might be tempted to look for benefits from keeping its borders shut. The economy is fast losing steam, and the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes have pressured the yuan, bringing back uncomfortable memories of 2015 and 2016 when Beijing burnt through $1 trillion in reserves to defend the currency.

There also are new reasons why people might want to move money abroad. A surge in Chinese family offices in Singapore, where property prices are rocketing, suggests the super-rich are taking flight as President Xi Jinping’s common prosperity drive gathers pace. The Henley Global Citizens Report estimated China would see 10,000 high net worth individuals leave the country this year, the most after Russia. Following the Covid-19 restrictions and related protests, more of the middle class may hold a dimmer view of their own prospects at home too.

Yet capital flight may be a lesser price for China to pay than the cost of remaining shuttered. A global slowdown is threatening exports – one of the country's last economic bright spots: orders shrunk by a sharper-than-expected 8.7% in November. Letting sellers meet clients overseas is one obvious way to mitigate this growth engine getting squashed by rising geopolitical tensions. Cash-strapped local governments worried about falling foreign investment are already scrambling to organise business trips out of China to revive confidence. The longer China waits to fully open up the border, the bigger the price it will pay.

CONTEXT NEWS

China’s National Health Commission said on Dec. 7 infected people with mild symptoms can now quarantine at home. It also dropped the need for testing and health status checks on mobile apps for a variety of activities including travelling around the country.

Chinese travel platforms from Trip.com to Qunar said searches for air tickets to Chinese cities such as the tourist spots of Sanya and Harbin jumped as much as seven times, Reuters reported on the same day, with many people looking to travel around the Lunar New Year holiday in January.

