HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Never underestimate the power of China’s netizens. Foshan Haitian Flavouring & Food (603288.SS), a $46 billion soy sauce maker, is the latest to learn that lesson after videos went viral of consumers questioning why its products sold in Japan have simpler ingredients and no preservatives. Some even poured its domestic product down the drain.
Haitian, which with a 20% share of China’s market for cooking's brown gold, dismissed the accusations as a smear campaign. It says it complies with relevant food safety rules and stressed that food additives are common and don’t imply inferior quality. Investors are unconvinced, evaporating roughly $8 billion, or 15%, of its market value in recent days.
Even after the selloff, Haitian still trades at a mouth-watering 41 times forecast earnings for the next 12 months, per Refinitiv. But it’s now much closer to the 36 times fetched by Japanese peer Kikkoman (2801.T). Quality, whether real or perceived, has a price. (By Yawen Chen)
