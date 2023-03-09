













LONDON, March 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The People’s Republic is hoping to deliver 5% GDP growth this year and is creating a new finance watchdog. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how jitters in real estate could hamper a recovery and how regulatory changes could create bigger problems.

