China's uneven recovery threatens Xi’s tidy-up

HONG KONG, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The window is closing on President Xi Jinping's cleanup campaign. China’s economy expanded at a slower-than-expected 7.9% in the second quarter compared to a year earlier as small firms continue to struggle. Easing monetary policy is one quick potential fix to the starkly uneven recovery but it will fuel lending to sectors he’s aggressively trying to rein in. Pressure is building to kick the can down the road again.

The headline GDP figure narrowly missed a Reuters forecast. Red-hot commodity prices are crushing company profit margins. Small and medium firms have underperformed in recent factory surveys amid worries that exports will start to weaken. Even so, the government's focus on supporting corporations, not ordinary consumers, is creating mixed patterns of consumption. The overall figure of 12% growth in June is decent but Pinpoint Asset Management economist Zhang Zhiwei, for example, found that four provincial cities had suffered a rare retail sales contraction in May.

Beijing is clearly worried but isn’t spending its way out of the problem. Heightened official scrutiny on local government debt saw new special bonds, intended largely for infrastructure projects, during the first six months of the year at less than half of the 2.2 trillion yuan ($340 billion) in the same period of 2020. While more is planned for the rest of the year, it's unclear how much will flow through to provide a lift.

The People’s Bank of China has played a key role in supporting Xi’s effort to keep a check on sectors that pose growing financial risks, such as real estate. It has kept interest rates steady for over a year, and as a result the stock of shadow banking assets fell in the first quarter as regulations tightened, per Moody's. But the dilemma between patchy growth and long-term risks help to explain Friday’s surprise cut in the amount of cash most banks are required to hold as reserves for the first time in over a year.

Property sales and prices remain attractively high for investors, and the unwinding of debt problems among developer giants like Evergrande is just starting. The economy is widely expected to lose even more momentum in the rest of the year and that unevenness could force China’s hand. The disruption to Xi’s deleveraging effort is reminiscent of how an economic slowdown forced a pause in 2018.

CONTEXT NEWS

- China's economy expanded 7.9% in the second quarter from a year earlier, slower than the 8.1% forecast per a Reuters poll, official data showed on July 15.

- China's central bank said on July 9 it would cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 1 trillion yuan ($154.5 billion) in long-term liquidity.

- The country’s exports in dollar terms beat expectations, rising 32.2% in June from a year earlier, compared with 27.9% growth in May.

- China's factory gate inflation eased slightly to a still-elevated 8.8% in June after a government crackdown on commodity prices. Core consumer inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, stood at 0.9% in June, unchanged from May. China will take "comprehensive measures" to ease rising commodity prices, Premier Li Keqiang was cited as saying on a government website on July 13.

