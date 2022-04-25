One-hundred Yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

HONG KONG, April 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s currency rallied throughout the pandemic. But following the recent rosy 4.8% first-quarter GDP growth figure, read more it has shed nearly 3% in five trading days, its worst week since 2015, to approach 6.6 per dollar. The steepness of the correction reflects how overdue it is.

The renminbi – its official name - is closely managed by the People’s Bank of China and has stayed firm even as the dollar rallied against most other currencies. That’s in part thanks to China’s consistently strong trade surplus and in part thanks to the central bank’s resistance to lowering interest rates despite wobbling growth.

However, investors’ expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve Board will keep aggressively hiking rates has erased the spread between American and Chinese benchmark bond yields. Beijing’s draconian response to a renewed Covid-19 outbreak is destabilising the export supply chain even as local inflation spikes and overseas demand cools.

A softer currency could support exports, but with local equity and property markets reeling and foreign investors pulling back read more , it will also encourage investors to evacuate yuan-denominated assets, as they did in 2015. This adjustment could prove just as tricky to manage. (By Pete Sweeney)

The Chinese yuan has suddenly softened against the dollar

