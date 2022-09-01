1 minute read
Chinese audits, Vaccine wars, UK tax cuts: podcast
LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing will let companies submit to U.S. audit requirements. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists argue only weak firms will comply. Also, Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna’s legal battle is unlikely to create a winner, and Britain’s prime ministerial hopefuls debate handouts.
