Chinese car battery giant reaps crackdown dividend

A worker stands outside a factory of Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) in Ningde, Zhejiang province, China, December 16, 2016. Picture taken December 16, 2016.

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's electric vehicle battery champion is benefitting from Beijing’s rolling crackdown on its technology sector. Contemporary Amperex Technology (300750.SZ), or CATL, is raising $9 billion through a private placement, as jittery investors rotate funds into sectors insulated from policy risk.

The $172 billion Shenzhen-listed firm startled markets last week with the record-setting issue, just one year after it raised $3 billion via a similar issuance. The company is taking advantage of its surging stock price, which has climbed nearly 40% this year to trade at a staggering 80 times forecast earnings per Eikon data; South Korean rival LG Chem (051910.KS) is closer to 18 times. CATL is also benefiting from new rules regarding direct fundraising: companies can now do placements equivalent to 30% of their market capitalisation.

The supplier for marques from Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to Geely Automobile (0175.HK) has found itself in an inadvertent policy sweet spot. President Xi Jinping's push for the country to go carbon-neutral is driving demand for clean cars and energy storage; Bernstein estimates that global demand for large batteries is set to grow from 166 to 933 gigawatt-hours by 2025. By then, CATL’s annual capacity will grow by nearly 5 times to over 400 GWh, S&P estimates.

But unlike EV makers, CATL does not collect driver data, a major point of official concern. With shares in Chinese internet champions, education tech companies and real estate developers all diving under regulatory pressure, investors are pouring into safe haven strategic plays like semiconductors and batteries.

CATL will use the proceeds to add 137 gigawatt-hours of production capacity at home. The company has a facility in Germany too, and it needs to find more customers outside of China, if only to avoid falling afoul of competition watchdogs. Its South Korean rival LG Chem and Japanese competitor Panasonic (6752.T) dominate markets outside of the People’s Republic, according to SNE research, but CATL has the largest overall share of 31% this year.

The company will have little problem raising more funds, with over $10 billion in cash at the end of the quarter ending in March. If it leverages its cheap production costs and abundant funding to accelerate overseas, it could give competitors an electric shock.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology said on Aug. 12 it was planning a private share placement to raise up to 58.2 billion yuan ($9 billion) to fund six projects aimed at boosting its production capacity of lithium-ion batteries.

- The funds will be used to build several battery factories in Fujian, Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces in China and to boost capital, CATL said. In addition, it will use the capital to develop battery technologies for energy storage facilities.

