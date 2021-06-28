Chinese grocery apps risk spoiling early

A delivery worker of Chinese online grocery Dingdong Maicai is seen on a street in Shanghai, China June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The online grocery party in China is already going bad. Missfresh (MF.O) shares plunged 26% on their New York debut, a worrying sign for rival Dingdong Maicai’s (DDL.N) upcoming listing. Price wars and logistics costs have crushed margins and e-commerce giants are muscling into the sector. Joining forces may give both a better chance of survival.

Seven-year-old Missfresh (MF.O) is a pioneer in online groceries, China’s hottest e-commerce sector. The app was among the first to offer ultra-fast delivery of fresh fruit, meat and other produce to the doorstep of Chinese urbanites. Missfresh says its roughly 8 million users wait just 39 minutes on average for items to be delivered. That’s thanks to an impressive but costly network of over 600 distribution centres with cold storage capacity across the country.

Missfresh has yet to turn a profit, and fierce competition has made that even more elusive. Subsidies and discounts are rife. Despite a one-fifth jump in annual paying users, revenue growth at Missfresh slowed to just 2% last year. A pandemic boost is fading quickly: first-quarter sales this year slumped nearly 10% from same period in 2020, while its operating loss more than tripled to $92 million.

After cutting its initial public offering size by nearly half and pricing shares at the bottom of the range, Missfresh still failed to entice investors. The company’s latest $2.3 billion market capitalisation implies an enterprise value of over 2 times last year’s sales. To compare, food delivery giant Meituan (3690.HK) and e-commerce company Pinduoduo (PDD.O) trade on 14 and 16 times respectively. Both are investing billions to build up their own grocery offerings.

That bodes ill for loss-making Dingdong Maicai, which is set to go public this week. The company, which has a similar business model to Missfresh, is planning to raise up to $410 million at a valuation of $6.3 billion, or 3.4 times last year’s sales. It too is burning cash.

A merger would lower logistics and other fulfilment expenses. The pair may even gain more bargaining power against suppliers and farmers together. Such combinations are not unheard of in China’s cutthroat internet sector: Meituan and ride-hailing app Didi Global are products of mergers themselves. Missfresh and Dingdong even share a common investor. Consolidation may be the ingredient to a longer shelf-life.

- Shares of Chinese online grocery company Missfresh closed down 26% to $9.66 on their first day trading on June 25, compared to their initial public offering price of $13. The company sold 21 million American depositary shares at the lower end of its target range, raising $273 million.

- Rival Dingdong Maicai is seeking to raise as much as $410 million, including an over-allotment option, on the New York Stock Exchange, marketing them at a range of $23.5 to $25.5 each.

- Missfresh and Dingdong Maicai had lowered their initial funding targets by 40%, the South China Morning Post reported on June 24 citing sources.

